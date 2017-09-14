This Porsche GT3-Powered Street Legal Track Special Could Be Yours
Be the king of your next PCA track day with this gorgeous Superlite Coupe
About a week from now, someone will be the proud new owner of this glorious little number. Before this came up for sale, if you wanted a monocoque mid-engine car with a 6-speed manual transmission and Porsche flat-six power, your choices were basically limited to the multi-million dollar GT1 Strassenversion. This 996 GT3-powered Superlite Coupe has all of the trappings of that era of supercar, including low-slung striking good looks, and unparalleled track time capability, but without the huge price tag. This monster of a car is built with an aluminum monocoque coated in a fiberglass body and tube-braced subframes and rollover structure. Don't go thinking this is some track-only toy, however, as it is California street legal with SB-100 paperwork and a BAR sticker. Not only that, but it's also been CARB certified. All of the hard work has been done for you to take home this car that you could easily drive to the track, race all day, and then drive home, stopping at the grocery store for milk on the way.
The car is claimed to have only been driven 100 miles since it was completed, which seems like an absolute crime to us. Having cost somewhere in the range of $70,000 as a rolling chassis, the engine and transmission are sure to have cost a not insignificant amount as well. In any case, we'd wager that this lightweight coupe would be faster than anything Porsche currently builds around nearly any track in the world for a fraction of the money. What do you think? Is it worth the cost of entry for you to be able to smash a new GT2 RS at your next track day?
As one of the commentors mentioned, this is a great way to get 'Billionaire doors' on a six-figure salary. If you think that sounds like it's right up your alley, check out the listing on Bring A Trailer for more information and an opportunity to place a bid.
