Is Porsche's Macan Turbo Performance Pack Worth The $10,000 Premium?

In a two-part review of the new Macan Turbo Performance Pack, MotoMan comes to some interesting conclusions about the value on offer here. In order to discuss this, you have to consider how much 40 additional horsepower is worth to you. The Exclusive Powerkit jumps power from the standard Turbo's 400 to 440, and adds an additional 42 lb-ft of torque as well, still using the same 3.6-liter V6 turbo. While there currently is not a Macan Turbo S, as would seem to be the next upcoming model if you look at the rest of the Porsche lineup, this is as close as you can get. Will we see a Turbo S, and is this the precursor to such a thing? That may well be.