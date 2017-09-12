Bid On This Carrera GT Replica Porsche 924 Turbo Before You Miss It
Get in on the transaxle trend before it's too late
Porsche's 924 Turbo needs more attention than it's getting in today's market, and this car could be the bargain of the century as a result. As aircooled 911s continue to sell for far more than they are worth, the transaxle cars offer the same performance and frankly a better driving experience, often for a fraction of the price. This 1980 Porsche 924 Turbo (otherwise known as a "931") was recently listed to Bring A Trailer's auction site, and we could hardly contain our excitement. We have seen this car in person, and it is every bit as gorgeous as it appears in the photos here. This original 5-lug M471 Sports Package car was prepared in-period by Sewickley Porsche with factory-original Carrera GTS components, including the nose, widened front fenders, and rear bolt-on overfenders. It looks the part, but doesn't have quite as much punch as a real deal Carrera GT would have.
While this car looks a lot like its Le Mans ready cousins, this is purely a street car. It's got Martini-insert adjustable Recaro seats on the inside, and a gorgeous shade of Minerva Blue on the outside. It's nearly perfect, save for a few fiberglass front valance cracks, and may well be the best transaxle car you can still buy for mere mortal money. The bidding is currently under two grand, but we don't expect this car to stay that low for long. We'll be surprised if this former Panorama magazine feature car doesn't fetch at least somewhere near the twenty-thousand dollar mark.
We've already seen the rising tide of prices on 944 Turbos and 968s, so it would only make sense that the best of the best 924s start to follow suit. If you want to get in on the ground floor of the greatest driving experience Porsche built in the 1980s, don't be afraid to bid on this wonderful piece of history. You won't regret it.
