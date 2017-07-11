Watch This Porsche 964 Get A Proper Rust Repair
This Porsche is getting a new lease on life with a whole lot of rust removal.
You'll never believe how much work is required to revive this old 964 from what could have been career-ending rust cancer. From the beginning, this car looked relatively clean with just a few bubbles in the paint around the windshield, a common rust area for Porsche's famed 900 series. Wanting to get some of that cancer cured, the car's owner took it in for a round of wire-brush-wheel chemotherapy. When the surgeons got in there, it turned out to be much worse than originally thought, and required some serious surgery, including a roof transplant (which they'll discuss more in the future). Dig in and check this video out. The car looks pretty rough, but it's since been completely renovated.
If your own Porsche is starting to exhibit signs of rust, it's probably a good idea to get it taken care of before it becomes a bigger problem than you really want to deal with. Luckily, our beloved 912E is based in the high deserts of the American west, and doesn't really see wet or snowy weather. In this case, this 964 lives in the northeast and has had a couple decades of driving in that snowy, salty, humid climate, which is why the rust is as bad as it is here. There are a number of ways to help prevent rust from occurring in the first place, or getting worse, including rust prevention sprays and frequent washes, but it's an inevitability in that area of the country. Having grown up in Michigan, we've even seen some cars begin rusting on dealership lots.
If you're particularly sensitive about your Porsche's rust-free nature, perhaps don't watch this video, it'll have you wondering what lurks beneath.
- RELATEDHow To Prevent RustWinter's coming, so get ready.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche 356 Pre-A Project For Sale, Some Rust, Needs WorkMinor restoration might be needed to resurrect this 356 from the grave, but it's likely the least expensive way to get into a 356 right now. The aircooled craze is all the rage these days!READ NOW
- RELATEDWinter Road De-Icers Like Salt Cause $3 Billion in Car Rust Damage Per YearRust is no myth—and a new study proves just how much of it salt and other winter weather-fighting road measures can cause.READ NOW
- RELATEDWashington Boxster Owner Torches Car In A DIY Repair Gone WrongThe Porsche went up in smoke, and his house nearly went with it!READ NOW
- RELATEDWhat Does It Take To Completely Restore A Porsche 964?Months of strip down, rust repair, and repaint have been whittled down to this 5-minute recap video, and it's stunning.READ NOW