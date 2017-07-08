Porsche Has Finally Allowed People To Drive The Manual Transmission GT3

As near as we can tell, MotorWeek's Greg Carloss is the first person outside of Porsche to actually have driven the new 991.2 GT3 with a 6-speed manual gearbox and given it a proper review. Obviously, MotorWeek has been reviewing cars for decades, and doing a pretty respectable job of it. This time, instead of sending John Davis to review the 911 GT3 at Circuito de Guadix in southern Spain, they sent Greg in his stead. Additionally, Greg was given the opportunity to provide the voiceover for the segment, the first time since the series' introduction that anyone other than Davis has voiced the show. It's exciting times all around, then.

With a roaring naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six, and a 911R-derived 6-speed gearbox, the new GT3 is a much more exciting proposition than the old PDK-only 991.1 GT3. With that stick in the center console, Porsche has returned some of the PDK's lost emotional response, though it does give up a little time on shift response. Is the point of a road car like the GT3 really to set the fastest lap times, or is its purpose to deliver an exquisite driving experience? Sure, the PDK version will be faster on track, but as Porsche has proven with the rapid purchase rates of the Cayman GT4 and that aforementioned 911R, some drivers want to feel more involved in the drive.

If you want to see more of how this 911 GT3 drives on the street or at the track, check out the full MotorWeek review below.

Not only is this 911 GT3 the future of Porsche, but Greg could be the future of the iconic MotorWeek.