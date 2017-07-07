Porsche Design And AOC Team Up For A Gorgeous Computer Monitor

I'm sitting here writing this at a computer with a mismatched pair of monitors, all of the components that I've scraped together over the years, replacing things as they wear out. I've got a Samsung 24" on the left and an Acer 23" on the right. They sit at different angles, different heights, and have slightly different color display. This is a minor annoyance to someone who uses a computer for an hour or so per day, but I'm using this machine basically from sun up to sun down. I've been thinking lately that it would be nice to replace both of these with a matched set. And just then, as if on command, Porsche Design and AOC announce they're collaborating on a stylish new monitor design.

Unlike most monitors with their ports up in the center of the back, this new Porsche Design piece runs its power and HDMI cables down through the base into a junction box. This allows the monitor without any hanging cables to provide a cleaner aesthetic to your office desktop. Fitting in with all of the other Studio F.A. Porsche computer peripherals, the monitor itself, as well as its stand, feature sharp 90-degree edges and clean brushed aluminum design language. It's a good looking piece, which is difficult to find in a monitor, to be quite honest. Both designs appear to be "frameless" on three sides, with just the small button panel and AOC branding visible at the bottom. The price is right for what you get, as it's a full HD monitor and the "World’s Thinnest IPS Panel".

From the press release:

The design philosophy behind these monitors was inspired by the principals of Ferdinand Alexander Porsche: His approach was “If you analyze the function of an object, its form often becomes obvious.” In its purest sense, a monitor is just a screen. But the screen is meant to provide a beautiful visual experience, and that experience is often marred by unsightly cables hanging down from the monitor’s ports.

If you'd like to purchase your own AOC/Porsche Design monitors, they'll be available on July 24th in 27" size for $249.99 and 24" size for $199.99.