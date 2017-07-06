What Is It Like To Drive A 911 GTS At 200 Miles Per Hour?

It wasn't long ago that 200 miles per hour was rarefied air in a Porsche. To get there in the 80s you had to buy a supercar 959. Since then, only a handful of Porsche models have been capable of the speed. Highly specialized supercars like the Carrera GT or the 918 Spyder are practically mandated to hit the two-ton mark. As for 911s, you basically had to buy a Ruf if you wanted to double up with a brand new car. These days, however, Porsche sells a 911 that will get you to that number, indicated anyway, and it isn't a GT-series car or a 911 Turbo model. Porsche claims that the manual-equipped 991.2 Carrera GTS will max out at 312 km/h (193.868 miles per hour), but as you can see from the video below, this car managed a few more ticks on the speedometer than that.