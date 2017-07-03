Porsche Cars North America Reports Slight Sales Increase For June

Every month when I look at Porsche's sales reports, I get more bitter about the trajectory of the brand in North America. 911 and Boxster/Cayman models have taken a steep downturn in sales over the last 12 months, as Porsche's move to turbocharged engines seems not to resonate well with customers. They only managed to shift about 1100 sports cars in all of the North American market, in the height of the summer months when sports car sales should be strongest. The 911's turbocharged 3-liter isn't an awful engine, but it certainly doesn't hold a candle to the glorious naturally aspirated engine in the 991.1 cars, and the 718's engine is a significant step backward from last year's 981 Boxster and Cayman.

Cayenne sales are slightly down, likely with some of their sales of this mid-size SUV being shifted downward into the smaller Macan. Even still, Porsche managed to sell nearly as many Cayenne models as they did all 911, all Boxster, and all Cayman combined. The new Panamera continues to sell reasonably well, accounting for only a small increase in June 2017 over the same period in 2016. Macan, again, is the big mover for Porsche, responsible for nearly 42% of their North American sales. Furthermore, as production continues to ramp up on the small SUV model, sales have increased some 53% on what sold in June of '16.

PCNA affiliated dealerships sold a whopping 1477 Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicles last month. CPO sales continue to climb for Porsche, up 7.2% year-to-date at 8,964 cars and SUVs sold in the first half of 2017. With a bit of extrapolation, we can see that nearly a full quarter of all Porsche models sold so far in 2017 have been CPO.