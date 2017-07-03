Watch Mark Webber Run The Goodwood Hillclimb In A Panamera Sport Turismo Turbo 

The all-wheel-drive hyper wagon can haul your friends, their stuff, and ass.

By Bradley Brownell
Porsche / YouTube

Porsche's new Panamera Sport Turismo is a more sensible every-day usable kind of 6-figure super power sport sedan. If you need to haul a few adults and all of their things for a weekend in wine country, and you want to hit the drag strip while you're there, this Panamera Sport Turismo Turbo is the one for you. Hundreds of horsepower on tap, plus a launch control that is second to none, massive sticky tires, all-wheel-drive, and a PDK transmission for rapid fire shifts, this is an old school muscle wagon that can really rip. It's also ready to rip up the hill at Goodwood with a former Formula 1 driver and Le Mans-winning ace World Champion driver at the wheel. One lucky Porsche fan even got to go with him for this one. 

It's a good thing Mark didn't attempt to do a donut at the halfway mark of the hillclimb, because he would likely have embarrassed himself. Instead, he just put on a good demonstration of the car's capabilities for a Porsche fan in the passenger's seat, while giving the assembled crowd a good look at the Sport Turismo's striking good looks. There are many cars that do not transition from sedan to wagon gracefully, but somehow Porsche's designers have managed to do so with the Sport Turismo. If you've got a desire for a properly sporty wagon, this is really the only choice on the market. While they didn't officially time the Panamera Sport Turismo up the hill, we'd be willing to bet that it beat a number of smaller and lighter traditional sports cars. 

