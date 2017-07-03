Watch Mark Webber Run The Goodwood Hillclimb In A Panamera Sport Turismo Turbo
The all-wheel-drive hyper wagon can haul your friends, their stuff, and ass.
Porsche's new Panamera Sport Turismo is a more sensible every-day usable kind of 6-figure super power sport sedan. If you need to haul a few adults and all of their things for a weekend in wine country, and you want to hit the drag strip while you're there, this Panamera Sport Turismo Turbo is the one for you. Hundreds of horsepower on tap, plus a launch control that is second to none, massive sticky tires, all-wheel-drive, and a PDK transmission for rapid fire shifts, this is an old school muscle wagon that can really rip. It's also ready to rip up the hill at Goodwood with a former Formula 1 driver and Le Mans-winning ace World Champion driver at the wheel. One lucky Porsche fan even got to go with him for this one.
It's a good thing Mark didn't attempt to do a donut at the halfway mark of the hillclimb, because he would likely have embarrassed himself. Instead, he just put on a good demonstration of the car's capabilities for a Porsche fan in the passenger's seat, while giving the assembled crowd a good look at the Sport Turismo's striking good looks. There are many cars that do not transition from sedan to wagon gracefully, but somehow Porsche's designers have managed to do so with the Sport Turismo. If you've got a desire for a properly sporty wagon, this is really the only choice on the market. While they didn't officially time the Panamera Sport Turismo up the hill, we'd be willing to bet that it beat a number of smaller and lighter traditional sports cars.
- RELATEDPorsche's IMSA Bad Luck Continues With Poor Showing In Watkins Glen 6-hour RacePit stop issues sideline the 911 car and the 912 car suffered a punctured tire while chasing the podium with just minutes remaining.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch the Porsche 911 GT2 RS's Awkward Donut Fail At GoodwoodWho left the traction control on?READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Sends Their Le Mans Winning 919 Hybrid Up The Hill At GoodwoodTimo Bernhard's instructions were probably "take it easy, don't hit anything, and make a lot of noise".READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Finally, Officially Unveils Its New 700-HP 911 GT2 RS at Goodwood Festival of SpeedA more apt location for the "official" launch could not be found. This monster has speed by the fistful.READ NOW
- RELATEDGoodwood Festival of Speed Includes Drone Racing to Inspire YouthThrust UAV and PCS Edventures are using the Goodwill Festival of Speed as a testbed for drone-related activities that could inspire and engage the youth in physics, science, and engineering.READ NOW