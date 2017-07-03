Watch Mark Webber Run The Goodwood Hillclimb In A Panamera Sport Turismo Turbo 

Porsche's new Panamera Sport Turismo is a more sensible every-day usable kind of 6-figure super power sport sedan. If you need to haul a few adults and all of their things for a weekend in wine country, and you want to hit the drag strip while you're there, this Panamera Sport Turismo Turbo is the one for you. Hundreds of horsepower on tap, plus a launch control that is second to none, massive sticky tires, all-wheel-drive, and a PDK transmission for rapid fire shifts, this is an old school muscle wagon that can really rip. It's also ready to rip up the hill at Goodwood with a former Formula 1 driver and Le Mans-winning ace World Champion driver at the wheel. One lucky Porsche fan even got to go with him for this one.