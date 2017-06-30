A Very Official-Looking Set Of Porsche GT2 RS Photos Have Surfaced On The Internet

Porsche has still not released any of the specs on the upcoming GT2 RS, and in fact, have not even acknowledged that it exists. Even though the car was shown on stage during Microsoft's XBox One X launch in Los Angeles a few weeks ago, Porsche is staying tight-lipped about whether such a car even exists. Obviously, we know it does, and these photos only help to prove the existence of a 991-generation rear wheel drive turbocharged monster of a car known as the GT2 RS.

We've been speculating for months as to its existence because Porsche has been teasing something under a car cover since the new GT3 was launched months ago. In fact, they're still hiding the thing under a cover. Just check out this Instagram post from Leh Keen, attending the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed. It looks like Porsche will be finally pulling the wraps off on Saturday the 1st, and we'll have more information as soon as it is available.