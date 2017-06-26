Rain Ruins A Highly Modified Porsche-Centric One Take
Matt Farah is smart to not hammer on Derek Whitacre's "Stupid Car" 911 build in the wet
When you're driving a highly modified 911 with 420 horsepower and a massive laggy single turbocharger and rain starts to fall from the sky, you start to get worried. When you're driving that same 911 and you see someone in a Chevy Malibu that has already gone off the road ahead of you, that level of worry is exacerbated tenfold. Old 911s already have a predisposition for turning on their axis when the weight transfer properties are slightly upset. One surefire way to make that happen is to add a big turbo and do a rain dance. It is far easier to lose traction when the wet stuff hits the ground.
We've discussed Derek's SC before, as it was recently profiled on the Der Faszination YouTube channel. It's a fantastic over-the-top build that deserves as much attention as it has been getting recently.
From Derek's Wheelwell page on the car, here is a short list overview of what has been done to the car.
Here's a quick rundown of the go-fast stuff:
- 2600lbs
- 3.4 K27S Turbo motor (built by Fred Garcia / Valley European) Dyno'd at 420whp / 460wtq (tuned by the infamous Turbo Joe) Based on 3.2 motor and heads GT2 Cams GT2 Oil Pump Haltech engine management w/ coil packs
- 930 trans with short ratio ring/pinion and Quaife LSD
- 930 axles
- 993 Twin Turbo brakes in front
- 996 brakes in rear
- twin fender mounted Carrera oil coolers
That brief explanation is sure to intimidate mere mortals, but Anything that can intimidate Matt Farah is worthy of adulation.
- RELATEDThis Punk Rock Porsche Poorly Hides a Turbocharged SecretThis narrow body 911 holds 420 turbocharged horsepower in a 2600-pound cage.READ NOW
- RELATEDWhat Does It Feel Like To Drive A G50 911 Turbo?Does this car's 'widowmaker' reputation precede it?READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche's New 607-HP 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Is Fast, Luxurious, and Delightfully GoldThe beautiful special edition will be limited to just 500 units worldwide.READ NOW
- RELATEDCan A Modified Porsche 964 Compete With A Real Carrera RS?Can a consumer-built modded car compete directly with the best Porsche had to offer at the time?READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Singer Modified 911 Features All Wheel Drive And A Roof RackWhen you need the ultimate in cool, and you occasionally like to go skiing, you take the Singer.READ NOW