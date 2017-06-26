Your Brain Is Genetically Wired To Desire Glossy Paint

This is, without a doubt, the nerdiest paint video that Ammo NYC has ever produced. We all know by now that Larry Kosilla is a car detailing genius, and he has a brain that is predisposed to getting into the crazy details of the job. In this video, he discusses the desire for a "shiny" paint job with Fabrizio Gagliardi a PhD, who works for Rupes (producer of BigFoot paint polishers and supplies). They open with the brain chemistry that attracts humans to "shine", then discuss exactly what defines gloss and haze, before moving on to how to measure gloss.

I found it interesting that humans are pre-disposed to desiring shiny objects because of an evolutionary quest for hydration. Your brain looks for glossy and reflective things, then determines they are reassuring and calming because they resemble water, and water is necessary for your continued success on earth. It's all a bit psycho-analytic for our simple minds to comprehend, but it's intensely interesting to study, even if only for fifteen minutes or so.