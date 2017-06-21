Porsche Drops 9:11 Magazine Episode 3 And It's So Good

This episode of 9:11 Magazine, the third ever, is the best one so far. With featured discussions from Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Timo Bernhard, and Fritz Enzinger, plus a look at the millionth 911 built, a 30-hour mega test of the 919 Hybrid, a Porsche that has driven to the moon (sort of), and one that has driven even farther. This five-part video magazine is packed with all of the awesome things you would expect from a Porsche program. It's got history and motorsport and technology and precision, these are the pillars upon which Porsche has been built, and it's everything you need to sit down and watch right now. After all, it's only 9 minutes 11 seconds long.

1. Hearing Dr. Porsche talk about the millionth car and how it relates to his father's first 911 is a great way to open the show, and the camera work that goes along with it is breathtaking. The connection between the original 911 and the new 991.2 Carrera millionth model built makes for a great story.

2. Le Mans is over, and we know the result, but before Porsche took to the track in France, they tested at a different track in France for 30 hours straight. It was a test for the team, for the drivers, for the pit workers, for the technicians, and most importantly, for the cars. Porsche, unfortunately, experienced some failures during the 24, because you never can be truly prepared for the 24 hour race.

3. In the 1980s there was a project that saw a 944S drive the distance from the earth to the moon in just 229 days, circumnavigating the globe across five continents. The car, and it's driver team, were given a trio of Guinness world records for their efforts.

4. If you've driven a modern Porsche, you know how important precision is to the company. They build everything to exacting standards and must keep the cars within a very tight specification on initial assembly. Here is a look inside the precision centers of Porsche's workshops.

5. The final segment of the video is dedicated to Bill MacEachern and his million kilometer 930. Bill is a carpet guy, and he likes to visit his customers. A lot. When he goes on house calls, he always drives his 930, and over 40 years he's managed to stack up 725,000 miles on the odometer, or over a million KMs.