Everything You Need to Know About Porsche's Best Street Car Ever

If we've said it once, we've said it a thousand times, the Cayman GT4 is the best car Porsche has ever built, bar none. The car has been available to purchase for a couple of years not, but it continues to impress everyone that drives one. The fantastic combination of mid-engine balance, a more powerful large displacement Carrera S engine and Porsche GT series suspension makes for the best of all worlds. It's fast, while remaining compliant. It's comfortable, but it can also be a ruthlessly competent track monster. Anything a GT3 can do, a GT4 can do better. It's one more.

With the Cayman's move to 718 it lost a couple cylinders and gained a turbocharger. That gave the new car more power, and some suspension tweaks have meant that the new Cayman S is about as fast around the track as this track-focussed 981-generation GT4. Just as the case with the GT3 or the GT3 RS, faster does not always mean better, and the GT4 is the perfect embodiment of that ethos. This car is built around driver enjoyment and it absolutely delivers. This car, whether on track or on the street, remains among the best cars we've ever driven, and is still ranked at #1 on my bucket list.

This beautiful video car review from SavageGeese is actually for a good cause. The car is being raffled off to benefit TRI Industries, a company providing employment for people with disabilities, including veterans and the blind. As such, if you submit a few entries for this lovely low mile Porsche, you could end up driving it home. You'll feel great about your new Porsche, and you'll feel great about helping support a great non-profit.