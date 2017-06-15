Bonhams' Goodwood Sale Showcases A 356 Carrera Speedster And 19 Other Porsche Lots

The Goodwood Festival Of Speed is coming up at the end of this month, and with it comes this phenomenal Bonhams vintage car auction. They have a mess of great vintage cars for sale, including an F40, A 300 SL Gullwing, and a bunch more awesome esoteric stuff that comes with the Brit territory around Goodwood. They've been running this auction for years, but every year it tends to grab bigger and bigger cars. It's not quite on par with the Monterey auctions or even the Retromobile auctions in France, but it's a good one to attend if you are looking for something cool and old.

To see photos and more information on each of these Porsche listings, check out bonhams.com.

Lot 203 - 1957 Porsche 356A 1.7-Liter Rally Car

This one looks like it could potentially be a lot of fun. With a well built engine and a solid platform, this car would be welcome at most vintage rally events, and could potentially be vintage raced if the safety equipment is up to date.

Pre-auction estimate - $57,000 -70,000

Lot 214 - 1978 Porsche 911 SC Coupe

A good example of a nice SC in resale red. We cannot believe that these cars are this valuable already.

Pre-auction estimate - $57,000 - 70,000

Lot 218 - 1957 Porsche 356A Carrera Speedster

The Porsche headliner of the group (or, at least tied with the 2.7 RS), this Fuhrmann 4-cam Speedster is a blue-chip collector special. Though we really want it to go to someone that will wring it out.

Pre-auction estimate - $1,100,000 - 1,300,000

Lot 223 - 1955 Porsche 356 Pre-A Hardtop Speedster

Finding an original hardtop for one of these Speedsters is very difficult. A rare find, for sure.

Pre-auction estimate - $320,000 - 380,000

Lot 229 - 1993 Porsche 911 (964) Turbo 3.6 "S" X88 Powerkit

How much more than a regular 964 Turbo is the "S"?

Pre-auction estimate - $320,000 - 380,000

Lot 231 - 1993 Porsche 911 (964) Turbo 3.6

We're about to find out. Is 20 extra horsepower worth about twice as much?

Pre-auction estimate - $180,000 - 230,000

Lot 236 - 2005 Porsche 911 (996) Turbo S

A rare car, but can people stomach a 996 in the 6-figures?

Pre-auction estimate - $100,000 - 110,000

Lot 245 - 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Lightweight

We'll be surprised if this car doesn't get a million. One of only 17 RHD models ever sold, and subject of a recent painstaking restoration.

Pre-auction estimate - $960,000 - 1,100,000

Lot 251 - 1952 Porsche 356 Pre-A 1600 Coupe

Pre-A 356s are the purest expression of that body shape. It's exactly how they designed it to look, sleek and simple.

Pre-auction estimate - $180,000 - 200,000

Lot 253 - 1974 Porsche 911 "Type 935 Replica"

This is... a strange auction lot. We don't really know what to say about it. It did race in period, and with 530 horsepower it's probably a pretty fast vintage racer.

Pre-auction estimate - $76,000 - 100,000

Lot 254 - 2010 Porsche 911 (997) GT2 RS

Everyone who bought one of these new is sitting on a gold mine.

Pre-auction estimate - $370,000 - 430,000

Lot 257 - 1967 Porsche 911S 2.0-liter Sunroof Coupe

Sunroof coupes are rare, and so are 1967 911S, but that estimate is a really difficult pill to swallow.

Pre-auction estimate - $310,000 - 360,000

Lot 259 - 2000 Porsche 911 (996) GT3

Possibly the best 911 ever to be built by the factory. Don't believe us, go drive one.

Pre-auction estimate - $89,000 - 100,000

Lot 267 - 1975 Porsche 911S 2.7-liter Coupe

This bubble has to burst at some point, right? A six figure valuation on a mid-year air-injection CIS 2.7-liter car? Surely even a sub-10,000 mile example can't bring that.

Pre-auction estimate - $110,000 - 130,000

Lot 268 - 1982 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe

We've been following this market closely, but still can't believe

Pre-auction estimate - $180,00 - 200,000

Lot 272 - 1980 Porsche 911 SC Group 4 Rally Replica

For all the preparation that has gone into this car, it's probably worth the price.

Pre-auction estimate - $70,000 - 80,000

Lot 276 - 1975 Porsche 911 2.7-liter Group 4 Rally Replica

Same. This one looks cooler in yellow.

Pre-auction estimate - $64,000 - 89,000

Lot 281 - 1958 Porsche 356A Coupe

Hard to argue with a 356A, but even with a VERY expensive recent restoration, we'll be surprised if it fetches these kinds of numbers on the block.

Pre-auction estimate - $96,000 - 120,000

Lot 282 - 1978 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe

Early Turbos are where it's at right now.

Pre-auction estimate - $76,000 - 100,000

Lot 289 - 1992 Porsche 944 Turbo Cabriolet Right-Hand Drive

This is our favorite lot of the auction, and with just over 500 of these built in total, a Right-Hand Drive one has to be a rarity. You'll probably never see another one.

Pre-auction estimate - $38,000 - 45,000