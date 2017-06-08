RM/Sotheby's Santa Monica Sale Includes 12 Interesting Porsche Lots

This is a new sale for RM/Sotheby's, so it will remain to be seen how well they manage to get buyers to congregate. This was previously an Auctions America solo auction, and they've joined forces with the larger auction house to help continue its growth. Auctions America claims over 14 million dollars traded hands across 170 collector car and memorabilia lots in 2016, so we already know the benchmark they're trying to beat. With a Ferrari F40 as the main headliner, they are sure to gather some eyeballs, but some of the lots look a bit more Craigslist than Collectible. We'll watch the results closely. The auction takes place on June 24th at the historic Barker Hangar. Admission is $20.

RM/Sotheby's Lot 153 - 1976 Porsche 911 S Targa

Pre-auction estimate - $55,000 - 65,000 The prices of mid-year 2.7-liter cars have gone absolutely absurd in recent years, as this was a car you couldn't give away just a decade or less ago. With the car's emissions systems intact, it's a nightmare to maintain and doesn't offer the performance most Porsche buyers would expect. It does appear to be in great shape, and I'm a sucker for a red interior. If this 911S does end up going for the high estimate price, I'll eat crow, but for now, I say this is a pie-in-the-sky price.

RM/Sotheby's Lot 166 - 1991 Porsche 911 Targa By Rauh-Welt Begriff

Pre-auction estimate - $95,000 - 105,000 I have no doubts that this car was quite expensive to put together. It's got tens of thousands of dollars in wheels, suspension, and exterior upgrades, not to mention the custom touchscreen in the center console. We've never seen an RWB car hit an open auction like this before, but the price seems in line with others that have sold through private transactions over the last couple of years. It may not be your cup of tea, but someone out there that wants an RWB and doesn't want to wait for time in Nakai San's schedule to open up could be champing at the bit to buy this one. Besides, a 964 Targa is mega rare.

RM/Sotheby's Lot 174 - 1991 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3-Liter

Pre-auction estimate - $80,000 - 100,000 Unlike the RWB, this 964 might be a great investment grade buy. Anything with a Porsche badge and the word "Turbo" involved is rapidly swinging upward. From the photos, this one looks to be on the higher end of driver grade and being that it has the optional limited slip, could be a whole handful of fun on track.

RM/Sotheby's Lot 176 - 1964 Porsche 356C Sunroof Coupe

Pre-auction estimate - $100,000 - 125,000 The price seems on the high end of what a C coupe is worth, but we're the first to admit that it isn't often a real-deal sunroof coupe comes up for sale. It's also presented in a repaint of its original special order Bali blue, which likely adds to its desirability. After a painstaking restoration, this car is ready for whatever you'd like it to do.

RM/Sotheby's Lot 192 - 1996 Porsche 911 Turbo

Pre-auction estimate - $165,000 - 185,000 993 Turbos have been selling in this range for a few years now, and I wouldn't be particularly surprised to see them continue to climb. This lot comes just a few lots before the next one we're about to talk about, which could have an effect on its own gavel price.

RM/Sotheby's Lot 217 - 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S

Pre-auction estimate - $225,000 - 275,000 When a one-of-183 Porsche 993 Turbo S is in the room, why even bother bidding on a regular 993 Turbo? This is a relatively high-mile example of this car's breed, but it has the carbon fiber package, a sunroof, and extensive power options, making it quite desirable. In resale silver, no less. Is a 20-year-old 911 worth a quarter million dollars? Bidders will decide.

RM/Sotheby's Lot 220 - 2002 Porsche 911 GT2

Pre-auction estimate - $140,000 - 160,000 I wasn't sure I'd ever see the day when a 996 was auction-worthy, but if ever there was one to bid on it'd be the GT2. This car was the 911 Turbo's evil twin, and even more sinister, combining the wild turbo power with a driver-focussed 996 GT3-esque rear-wheel drive chassis. Truly one of the last 'widowmaker' cars, this car was capable of 12-second quarter mile runs and over 1-g of lateral acceleration straight out of the box. Today this car has just 16,500 miles on the odometer and presents as nearly brand new. If there were one car to buy at this auction, we'd recommend the 996 GT2.

RM/Sotheby's Lot 224 - 1960 Porsche 356 B T5 Roadster

Pre-auction estimate - $175,000 - 210,000 After the 356 Speedster had ended production, Porsche determined that buyers still wanted a low windshield and a more sleek design than the Cabriolet offered, but didn't want to deal with the clip-in plastic windows and stripper interior of the Speedster. First, the very-limited 1959 Convertible D and then the Roadster were introduced to fill that slot, featuring roll-up glass windows and a more option-laden interior. Across 1960 and 1961 only 2,902 Roadsters were produced (another 249 so-called "twin-grille Roadsters" were produced in 1962 from the new T6 body), making this a rare bird. Any 356 with a top that goes down is a blue-chip collectible, but the Roadsters even more so. This one is painted in gorgeous original Ruby Red, which will only help the sale.

RM/Sotheby's Lot 227 - 2008 Porsche 911 GT2

Pre-auction estimate - $270,000 - 310,000 Less than a decade removed from when this car was new, the GT2 still looks like it belongs on showroom floors today. This example holds less than 8000 original miles, and is one of only a few painted white with black accent. The owner says the car is unmodified in any way and retains all of its original paperwork. It's likely the seller treated this car so well because he was afraid of it. If you want the cleanest example of a car that will kill you if you look at it wrong, this is the car for you.

RM/Sotheby's Lot 230 - 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8

Pre-auction estimate - $450,000 - 550,000 Just 1,114 examples of the Carrera RS were produced, and this might be one of the nicest such examples remaining. The car was never originally sold in the US, making it an even more rare sight over here. If you're a fan of Porsche's line of RennSport automobiles, this one might just have to join your collection. It's had three owners from new, and has travelled about 25,000 kilometers, but you couldn't tell to look at it. The photographs show a near-perfect car.

RM/Sotheby's Lot 231 - 1971 Porsche 911S 2.2-Liter Coupe

Pre-auction estimate - $150,000 - 160,000 The 911S was distinguished from its more pedestrian stable mates by a set of wider moldings on the front and rear bumper, as well as a large polished rocker cover below the doors. The engine featured a wild set of motorsport-inspired camshafts that really allowed all 2200 ccs of engine to sing. It was a proper sports car, and among the last of its ilk. This example has been lovingly restored, though the listing doesn't actually say much about who did the work, or when. It looks nice, but merits further investigation if you are looking to buy.

RM/Sotheby's Lot 237 - 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Tiptronic

Pre-auction estimate - $40,000 - 60,000 This is one of those "Craigslist" type listings I was talking about earlier. A tippy Cab is not particularly a desirable car, even though it is a ZOMG LAST OF THE AIRCOOLED 993-generation car. The car is carrying 53,000 miles on the odometer, but it does present well enough. The previous owner made an odd choice of installing 18" TechArt wheels that don't exactly work with the car's lines. It'd probably be fine to drive, but is it what you really want?

RM/Sotheby's Lot 257 - 1959 Porsche 356 Convertible D Replica By Intermeccanica