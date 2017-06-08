Porsche's New 607 Horsepower 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Is Fast, Luxurious, and Delightfully Gold

Porsche has managed to eke out just a bit more performance from the 911 Turbo S 3.8-liter turbocharged flat six with a new power kit that pumps power to 607 horsepower (up from 580), and torque now sits at 553 lb-ft. That power kit, among many other things, comes as standard on the new 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series. The extra bump in power means that this is the quickest and fastest 911 ever produced with a 0-60 time of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 205 miles per hour. Because this car was fettled by Porsche Exclusive, it also manages to look quite unique and quite good as well. As a matter of course, the Turbo S Exclusive Series is also fitted with PASM, Sport Chrono, rear-axle steering, and PDCC packages as standard.

Porsche

As you can see in the photos here, the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series (911 TSES) is finished in a gorgeous shade of Golden Yellow Metallic. Our favorite feature, the unique gold-accented split spoke 20" wheels, are standard and painted using an innovative laser system. Within those wheels hide black-painted carbon ceramic brake calipers with Golden Yellow Metallic "PORSCHE" script. The new TSES model is fitted with Porsche's Aerokit as standard as well, featuring a revised front fascia and a far-from-subtle wing on the rear decklid. Porsche also lightened this all-wheel-drive monster with a full bevvy of carbon fiber components, including (but not limited to) the roof, front trunk lid, and side skirts.

Porsche