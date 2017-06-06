If You Don't Want To Wait For The New GT2 RS, Buy This

The new GT2 RS set to drop later this year will feature a track-focussed suspension, a big wing, exposed carbon fiber, and a big-power turbocharged engine. If you want all of that in a chassis that is even lighter and more focused, and you don't want to wait, then you can write a check for the $165,000 asking price of this highly modified 997 Turbo. Many people have dreamed of owning a genre-defining build like this one, and here is your opportunity.

