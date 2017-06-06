If You Don't Want To Wait For The New GT2 RS, Buy This
Insane half-million dollar GMG-built WC-GT2 Cup pops up on eBay for a fraction of the original build cost.
What began life as a 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo was stripped down to its basest parts and was given a complete makeover into one of the wildest builds we've ever seen for sale. This car is effectively a lightweight big-power racing car that is still technically street legal. While no dyno-sheets are shown, the sellers claim the car is capable of over 900 horsepower to the rear wheels when run on race fuel at 24-ish pounds of boost. In a street-able configuration with just 15 pounds of boost, they have seen 671 rear wheel horsepower. All of that is wrapped up in a package that weighs just around 2800 pounds, and you've got a real ripper of a Porsche in this great green beast.
The Global Motorsports Group spent two years building this car, and created this video when the car was completed. It's certainly for someone who won't be satisfied with a 'regular' car.
The new GT2 RS set to drop later this year will feature a track-focussed suspension, a big wing, exposed carbon fiber, and a big-power turbocharged engine. If you want all of that in a chassis that is even lighter and more focused, and you don't want to wait, then you can write a check for the $165,000 asking price of this highly modified 997 Turbo. Many people have dreamed of owning a genre-defining build like this one, and here is your opportunity.
For a whole lot more photos and information, check out the full listing here on eBay.
In case you need more convincing, just take a look at this amazing list of add-ons during the car's initial build -
Rotisserie One-Off Non-Metallic Verde Ithaca Paint Job- $16,500
Weld in Custom Full Roll Cage A-C Pillar/Full Roof- $4,400
Porsche GT2RS Front Bumper- $3,700
Porsche GT2RS Rear Bumper- $3,200
Porsche GT2RS Sideskirts Painted- $1,490
997.2 Clear Tail Lamps- $880
Lean Rear GlassEuro Cup RS OEM- $900
Carbon Fiber Roof Panel- $1,600
Porsche Carbon Fiber OEM Cup Doors- $4,900
Cup Mirrors for Cup Doors- $900
Carbon Fiber World Challenge Widebody Fender Set- $2,500
Porsche 2010 GT3 Cup Rear Decklid- $5,500
RS Uprights for Cup Wing- $800
Carbon Fiber RSR Style Wing with Endplates- $4,200
Carbon Fiber Front GT2 Spoiler- $1,400
Carbon Fiber Front Hood- $4,300
Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser with Tunnels- $4,500
GT3 Cup Flat Underpanels- $1,500
Cup Car Front Fender Liners- 950
GT2RS Carbon Fiber Intercooler Ducts- $3,800
GT2RS Rear Fender Liner Duct Kit- $600
Grille for Duct Inlet on Decklid- $195
Cup Car Centerlock Conversion $6,250
19” GMG Racing R130 Forged Centerlock Wheels- $6,500
265 Front/ 355 Rear Pirelli Trofeo Tires- $2,200
Custom Interior Upholstery in Ultra Alcantara and Verde Accent- $14,500
Sparco Seats Painted NM Verde Ithaca in Connolly Leather and Ultra Alcantara with Deviated Stitching and WC-GT2 Embroidery— $6,500
Dashboard In Alcantara with Deviated Stitching
Center Console/Shifter/Armrest In Ultra Alcantara with WC-GT2 Embroidery
Left/Right B to C Pillars in Ultra Alcantara with Deviated Stitching
Rear Shelf and Rear Panel in Ultra Alcantara with WC-GT2 Embroidery
Lower Dash in Full Ultra Alcantara
Headliner in Ultra Alcantara
Paint Interior NM Verde Ithaca to Match- $1,500
Labor to Install Interior- $27,550
AIM Dash System- $3,500
Carbon Fiber Floor Sheets Left and Right- $1,600
Carbon Fiber Center Console Panel with Switches- $950
6 Point Scroth GT3 Specific Hans Seat Belt Kit- $998
LIFELINE Electric Fire System System with full Coverage Squirters- $3,800
SPARCO Steering Wheel in Full Suede- $399
Quick Disconnect and HUB Adapter for Race Wheel- $599
CUP Style HVAC Box and Control- $2,300
GT2 Drivetrain Conversion with End Plates
Full Corner Balance- $850
MOTEC Full Adjustable Coil Over System with Resevoir- $12,500
GMG World Challenge Sport Sway Bar Kit- $745
GMG GT Dog Bone Kit- $1,050
GMG Adjustable Thrust Arm Bushing Kit- $595
GMG World Challenge Bump Steer Kit Front- $545
GMG World Challenge Bump Steer Kit Rear- $795
GMG WC-GT Race Differential- $2,600
GMG RSR Adjustable Thrust Arm with Anti Dive/Squat- $1,790
GMG World Challenge Stoptech Big Brake Kit Front and Rear- $9,650
BOSCH Motorsports Stand Alone ABS Unit with Sensors- $9,700
Mil Spec Custom ABS Harness- $2,500
Integrate ABS into AIM and LINK System- $2,360
4.0L Custom One/One Race Engine
Engine Assembly- $15,000
Billet Crankshaft 1/1- $5,822
Custom Connecting Rod Set- $3,125
Custom Intake Manifold- $4,400
Custom GMG Spec Mahle Pistons- $5,800
RSR GMG High Volume Oil Pump- $4,300
CNC Port Cylinder Heads- $3,200
Rebuilt Cylinder Heads- $3,500
GMG WC-GT Titanium Retainer Set- $1,495
GMG WC-GT High Lift Valve Spring Set- $1,560
Head Sealing System Custom Hardened Seal Rings- $3,200
Machine Cylinder Head for Head Sealing System - $1,300
Machine Case for Oil Squirters- $1,985
Oil Squirter Set- $695
CDI Control- $1,300
CDI Control Leads- $3,200
Custom Equal Length GMG WC-GT Headers- $5,800
GT3 Cup Throttle By Wire- DIRECT- $2,500
Custom Oil/Coolant Lines for Turbo System- $800
World Challenge GMG WC-GT Sport Exhaust- $5,200
GMG WC-GT High Capacity Intercoolers- $5,500
Hard Plumbing for Boost PSI Charge Pipe- $2,500
RSR Heat Exchanger for Coolant- $1,300
Custom Boost Hoses- $750
Twin Plate Kevlar Clutch and Flywheel- $3,800
MASE Engineering Street Tune- Wastegate Only- $4,900
GMG Billet Sport Camshaft Set- $14,900
Machine Cam Decks for Clearance- $1,200
CDI Ignition Control with High Output CDI Coils- $4,000
ECU Driver for Stand Alone LINK EVU System- $1,200
Beacon Timing System- $850
Custom Length Intake Valves- $1,000
Custom Length Exhaust Valves- $1,500
Mil Spec Custom Engine Harness with RayChem- $8,100
Tial Dual Ball Bearing Turbo System- $7,000
Mil Spec Custom Chassis Harness- $14,800
PDM Module and Connectors- $2,100
Mil Spec Sub Harness- $2,200
100L GT3 Cup Car Fuel Tank with Return Less System- $1,800
