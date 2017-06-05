Porsche Cars North America's May Report Sees Sports Car Sales Slump

This year has been quite good for Porsche Cars North America in terms of total sales, but the new turbocharged versions of the 911, Boxster, and Cayman are failing to live up to the sales trends of their predecessors. As Porsche continues to push their luxury family car models ever forward with technology and speed enhancements, those models are practically flying off the shelf, however. It's likely that dealers are ecstatic about the quantities they're selling, more than ever before, but with fewer of their aspirational sports cars on the roads, has Porsche lost the plot? Will future generations be inspired to drive new Porsches if they're no longer selling the sports cars that made the brand what it is?

With more than 200 Porsche dealerships in the US, they've sold fewer than two Boxster or Cayman models each on average across the entire month. This is a month in preparation for a nice warm summer, and they can't get people to buy mid-engine two-seater sports cars? Each dealer averaged about four 911s last month in comparison to more than twice as many Macans.

Interestingly, Porsche has reported an increase of 8.8 percent in Certified Pre-Owned car sales over the same month last year, totaling a massive 1,568 cars for the US market. That's more used cars sold in April than all new sports car sales combined. Dealers are moving cars, but what does this mean for the future of the brand?