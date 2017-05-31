Throwback To 1999 With A Pair Of Watercooled Porsche Reviews

In recent years, Porsche's first watercooled 911s and their entry-level mid-engine counterpart Boxster have been getting quite inexpensive. These cars are phenomenal to drive, and provide a whole lot of bang for the buck in today's Porsche market. As basically every other car with a Porsche badge has continued to get more expensive, this pair of cars has reached what should be the bottom of its depreciation curve. A nice 986 Boxster can be found for less than ten thousand dollars, and basically any 996 worth driving can be found between 15,000 and 20,000. In this couple of videos, Porsche experts Jake Raby and Charles Navarro help walk us through what to look for when going out to test drive a Porsche you might be interested in.