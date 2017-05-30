3.2-Liter 1975 Porsche 911 – The Goose Versus The Snake

Der Faszination is back again with another killer video depicting this gorgeous Mexico Blue 911S and its owner, Dave Waddell. Dave isn't much one for originality or keeping his cars bone stock. This car is evidence of that, as it's got a later 3.2-liter aircooled flat six instead of the largely derided 2.7-liter engine that it was initially sold with. Instead of 175 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque, the larger displacement engine promotes this car to a higher level of performance to the tune of 231 horsepower and 209 lb-ft of torque. It's a more reliable engine with a much larger area 'under the curve' to work with. In this lighter narrow-body early chassis, that engine can really sing.

You can tell that Dave truly enjoys driving his car, frequently taking the car out for drivers on the fantastic driving roads north of Los Angeles. Mulholland is one of those famous roads that everyone has to drive once in their life, and Dave gets to take his 911 there as frequently as possible. In the 70s and 80s, there was a reasonably infamous group of Porsche fanatics that would set up impromptu races along Mulholland, and their cars were built to the hilt in a very of-the-period fashion. This car, the Blue Goose, seems to be properly built in a very similar fashion to those old school street racers. With a roll cage, stiff torsion bars, stiff sway bars, a bigger displacement engine, and racing buckets, this car is just a chopped top away from a modern day King of Mulholland.