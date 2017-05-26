Porsche Pilgrimage: Day 20 – Salt Lake City To Reno

When I was young I loved Norton Juster's "The Phantom Tollbooth". It's a fantastic book, an absurdist piece of literature that most probably laid the foundation for the wild and roaming imagination I have yet today. In that book, a boy named Milo is convinced to go on an adventure that will save the kingdom. When he completes the task and comes back around, the king of the realm proceeds to tell him a very important thing that couldn't be discussed until he returned from the adventure successful, that it was completely impossible. "Yes indeed, but if we'd told you then, you might not have gone - and as you've discovered, so many things are possible just as long as you don't know they're impossible." Having spent nearly three weeks on the road, I can definitively say that if I'd let my demons convince me that the trip was impossible, I never would have attempted it. I know now that it certainly wasn't possible.

Down in Salt Lake City it was another early morning. The last early morning for a while, however, making it all the sweeter. We made the trek back east on I80 to Park City, UT for a monthly cars & coffee event put on by Park City Car Club at the olympic village with the ski jump hill looming in the background.

Unfortunately for us, the weather didn't want to cooperate and was drizzly dreary all morning, keeping many of the show's more prominent attendees from making the trip. The small and tight-knit group that did turn up was a fun mix. A couple of the guys from the Everyday Driver YouTube channel were there. In comparison to some of the C&C events I've attended in Southern California, it was just a normal parking lot, but the gathered group of hardcore automotive fans was invested and enthusiastic to be there. Besides, the coffee was good.