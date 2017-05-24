Porsche Pilgrimage: Day 19, Boulder To Salt Lake City

It was without hesitation that I reserved a camping cabin in Estes Park, Colorado. According to the results of an inquiry of Siri, the overnight low temperature was in the upper twenties at that camp ground. I would not have set up a tent in this frigid environ if I were paid to do so. My little cabin had a decently sufficient heater to keep the cold at bay. Unfortunately, things weren't quite so easy for my little car the following morning. Having driven through the rain all the day prior, the carpets were a bit saturated with water, which caused the inside of the windshield to freeze over with a nice layer of ice. Without any appreciable heat in the car, I was forced to move the car into the sun and wait until it melted. The things we do for vintage car ownership.

Luckily the snow was on the ground, but it was warm and dry enough for the roads to be completely clear of the white stuff, even at the summit where I was. Around 9AM I roused up from my cabin hideaway and descended the beautiful flowing road back toward Boulder proper. The road flowed next to the winding of a river, and it was a better experience to wake up to than a warm cup of coffee and a crossword. The gorgeous blue skies and bright shiny sun were all I needed to wipe away the memory of the dreary drowsy rainy day before. I went and got a nice latte anyway, because you can never have too much of good things.

By the time I'd gotten back to Boulder and sipped my coffee, the opening bell was ringing at a phenomenal automobile collection tucked a few blocks from any main roads, tucked back in an industrial complex. The big blue sign proclaims Shelby American, and I know I'm in the right place. I've wanted to get to this museum, I've been looking forward to it this whole trip. My automotive fascination began with 1960s Ford muscle, as my father is an avid Mustang-er. It doesn't get much more muscle than Shelby's glorious efforts. The guy was fascinating, and the cars to bear his name were world-class.

As soon as I walked in the door, I saw it. The one car above all else that I came to see. Chassis number CSX 2299, the second of just six Daytona Coupes ever built. This is the car with which Shelby fully trounced Ferrari at their own GT game. A more aerodynamic Pete Brock-designed Kammback shape provided the brutish Cobra the top speed it needed to keep up with and pass Ferrari. This car, no, this exact chassis, won its class at Le Mans in 1964. Then it won the Tourist Trophy that same year. The following year, in the US, this car went two for two at the 24 hours of Daytona and the 12 hours of Sebring. As near as I can tell, this is one of only three cars in history to have ever won its class in all three major endurance races, Le Mans, Daytona, Sebring.