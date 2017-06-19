Here Are the Car-Stopping Devices That Could Save Your (and Everyone Else's) Life

Recently, we've seen an increase in terrorist activity using vehicles as the primary weapon. This raises the question: How can you stop these deadly weapons? There are plenty of options used by by law enforcement to protect events, soft targets and government buildings, and The Drive is going to briefly go over a few of them.

Unfortunately, cost issues prevent deployment of these car-stopping devices in some important places, but there are interim solutions that can structure our pedestrian walkways using an affordable patchwork of these devices.

Triggered electronically or designed to only retracted when pushed in a single direction, permanent spike strips are a fantastic tool when space is on your side. A car or truck will be able to clear a spike strip but the rapid deflation of their tire will prevent further travel beyond whatever momentum they are currently carrying. Such devices are usually used for restricted parking lots and other less-critical areas.

Permanent Bollards are one of the more common devices used to stop cars. You can see them around crosswalks, corners, in front of stores and most other areas with heavy pedestrian traffic. Bollards range in diameter and the thicker ones can even stop a fully loaded truck. Their effectiveness was demonstrated when they brought the maroon Honda Accord to a stop in the recent Time Square tragedy. Permanent Bollards are relatively cost effective and do not require any maintenance or manned operation.