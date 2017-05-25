Dodge Challenger SRT Wrecks in High-Speed Police Pursuit

Just because you have a fast car doesn't mean you have to treat the highway like your own personal racetrack. Apparently 35-year-old Terry Joiner didn't believe this when he took his Dodge Challenger SRT onto the Muskogee Turnpike.

According to Oklahoma High Patrol, Joiner was traveling at a very high rate of speed in his 470 horsepower 6.4-liter V-8 muscle car prompting numerous phone calls to 911. When officers attempted to pull over Joiner, he took off but troopers remained on his tail. Eventually troopers attempted a PIT maneuver, sending Joiner into a grassy median. Unfortunately, Joiner was able to regain control of the Challenger and once again entered the roadway. Soon after getting back onto the highway Joiner collided into the rear of a small SUV and came to a stop.

By then the Challenger SRT had sustained moderate damage and was unable to continue further. Joiner was taken to the hospital by local emergency medical services and later taken into custody.