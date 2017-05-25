Dodge Challenger SRT Wrecks in High-Speed Police Pursuit
Save it for the track buddy, Oklahoma Highway Patrol has no time for your shenanigans.
Just because you have a fast car doesn't mean you have to treat the highway like your own personal racetrack. Apparently 35-year-old Terry Joiner didn't believe this when he took his Dodge Challenger SRT onto the Muskogee Turnpike.
According to Oklahoma High Patrol, Joiner was traveling at a very high rate of speed in his 470 horsepower 6.4-liter V-8 muscle car prompting numerous phone calls to 911. When officers attempted to pull over Joiner, he took off but troopers remained on his tail. Eventually troopers attempted a PIT maneuver, sending Joiner into a grassy median. Unfortunately, Joiner was able to regain control of the Challenger and once again entered the roadway. Soon after getting back onto the highway Joiner collided into the rear of a small SUV and came to a stop.
By then the Challenger SRT had sustained moderate damage and was unable to continue further. Joiner was taken to the hospital by local emergency medical services and later taken into custody.
- RELATEDDodge Challenger Demon's Drag Radial Tires Are Too Wide for the Production LineSo the drag-ready rubber and massive rims are affixed to the axles at the upfit center.READ NOW
- RELATEDDodge Challenger Demon Priced at $84,995Plus an $1,100 destination fee and all the singles you'll be dropping for the 'optional' performance bits.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch New Hampshire State Troopers Break Up Pursuit Practice With Some NASCAR-Style FunWe bet the New Hampshire State Police would love if all pursuits were this civilized.READ NOW
- RELATEDFirst Responders Tell Us Why Drunk People Are More Likely to Survive a CollisionAnd how you can improve your own chances. (Never drink and drive.)READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Police Helplessly Chase a Runaway Tractor Trailer Until it CrashesThere was little that the cops could do.READ NOW