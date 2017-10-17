The Ariel Atom 3S Is The Most Fun You Can Have With 1,350 Pounds

The history of second place is littered with unappreciated talent. Take Bryan Bennett. He came in second at the Rock Paper Scissors World Series in 2006. Ever heard of him? I hadn’t either.

At 365 hp, the Ariel Atom 3S is the second-most-powerful production Atom ever built, but unlike most of its peers on the second rung, apart from Mr. Bennett, you now know it by name. In fact, by the end of the next paragraph, you’ll likely want one. Who’s in first place now, Ariel Atom 500 V8? (Ok, it’s still you, but the 3S is very good too.)



The 3S weighs 1,350 pounds, 450 less than a Smart car and 900 less than a Mazda MX-5. Its now-familiar, Lotus-inspired tube chassis -- with unequal-length wishbones and inboard, pushrod-actuated dampers -- is, by and large, the one Niki Smart concocted for his transport-design project at Coventry University in 1996. A 2.4 liter K-series engine from the Honda Civic Si, now turbocharged, inhales so much air, you feel the 3S’s acceleration first in your middle ear. Throttle fully, and a roar of induction bursts over your shoulder, where the voluminous intake shroud sits. Then, like an F-18 off a steam catapult, you’re propelled into the future.