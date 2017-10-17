The Ariel Atom 3S Is The Most Fun You Can Have With 1,350 Pounds
Sometimes second place is the best place of all.
See the Ariel Atom 3S on /DRIVE on NBC Sports: What Makes Fast, Thursday, October 19 @ 10:00 pm ET on NBCSN.
The history of second place is littered with unappreciated talent. Take Bryan Bennett. He came in second at the Rock Paper Scissors World Series in 2006. Ever heard of him? I hadn’t either.
At 365 hp, the Ariel Atom 3S is the second-most-powerful production Atom ever built, but unlike most of its peers on the second rung, apart from Mr. Bennett, you now know it by name. In fact, by the end of the next paragraph, you’ll likely want one. Who’s in first place now, Ariel Atom 500 V8? (Ok, it’s still you, but the 3S is very good too.)
The 3S weighs 1,350 pounds, 450 less than a Smart car and 900 less than a Mazda MX-5. Its now-familiar, Lotus-inspired tube chassis -- with unequal-length wishbones and inboard, pushrod-actuated dampers -- is, by and large, the one Niki Smart concocted for his transport-design project at Coventry University in 1996. A 2.4 liter K-series engine from the Honda Civic Si, now turbocharged, inhales so much air, you feel the 3S’s acceleration first in your middle ear. Throttle fully, and a roar of induction bursts over your shoulder, where the voluminous intake shroud sits. Then, like an F-18 off a steam catapult, you’re propelled into the future.
With a turbo-fed peak torque of 310 lb-ft, starting at 4,400 rpm and raging all the way to cutoff at 7,500 rpm, this is a car that demands all your situational-awareness muscles be fully flexed. The first, hair-trigger upshift is instinctual. The second occurs just as you’re awoken from an adrenaline stupor by a wicked howl of engine and air. Fourth gear is a hollow, fleeting, victory, only good -- in this case -- for a short stretch of the inner track configuration at VIR.
You know it's manual steering because you can see all the mechanical bits down here. The brakes are unboosted too. This is an unfiltered driving experience you can't get from anything off a dealership lot. It's a motorcycle that takes up an entire lane.
In America, Atom models are made under license by TMI AutoTech in Virginia. The cars are built to order, from chassis fabrication through to the final assembly in-house, and tested at nearby VIR.
Indeed the modern Atom is still as close to an open-wheel racecar as they'll let you register at the DMV. That sounds less like second place, and more like total victory.
Specifications
Base Price: $89,750
Drivetrain: 2.4-liter i-VTEC four, six-speed manual, RWD
Output: 365 hp at 7500 rpm, 310 lb ft at 4400 rpm
Curb Weight: 1350 pounds (mfg.)
0-60 mph: "Less than 2.8 seconds" (mfg.)
0-100 mph: 6.7 seconds (mfg.)
Drivetrain
Turbocharged Honda 2.4L i-VTEC (K24Z7)
6-Speed manual gearbox w/ limited-slip differential
Performance Clutch
Proprietary Intake/Exhaust System
Primary aluminum radiator (front)
Secondary aluminum radiator (right pod)
Air-Water intercooler (left pod)
Electronics
Traction Control - Five level adjustment (incl. off)
LCD backlit digital dash with speed, RPM, temperature, fuel level, odometer, gear position, and shift-light display
Competition master safety switch
RFID Electronic Immobilizer System (two fobs)
Full light Package Standard
Suspension
JRi adjustable dampers w/ 2 piece coil spring
Double unequal length fabricated wishbones
Aluminum bell cranks w/ needle roller bearings
Adjustable suspension pushrods
Adjustable inboard joint and outboard rod ends
Lightweight fabricated uprights
Quick Ratio alloy Rack & Pinion
Quick-Release motorsport suede steering wheel
Engine Electrical/Fuel
Indirect multi-port grouped fuel injection
Proprietary tuned Hondata engine management
Continuous flow Marwal 3.5 bar fuel pump
Twin Fuel Filters
10 gallon aluminum fuel tank
Brakes
Alcon Motorsport Four-Piston Calipers
290mm Full Floating & Vented Discs
Cockpit Adjustable Front/Rear Brake Bias
Tilton Adjustable Aluminum Pedal Box
Tilton Paired Front/Rear Master Cylinders
Full Length Stainless Steel Brake Lines
Performance Pad Fiction Material
Parking Brake Kit Standard
Chassis/Body
Engineered Jig Utilization
Primary TIG / Secondary MIG welds
CNC Component Construction
Laser Cut/Notched
Crew/DOM Low Carbon Steel
Aluminum bulkheads
244 point primary/secondary QC inspection
Powder Coat Finish (Chassis)
Hand Laid Gel-Coated Composite Body Panels
Wet Carbon Options (Bonnet, Dash Surround, Fenders, Airbox Cover/Snorkel
Wheels/Tires
5-Spoke Motorsport Wheels - F:15x7 R:16x8
Toyo R888R Tires - F:205/50/15 R:245/45/16
Dimensions
Length: 3410 mm
Height: 1195 mm
Width: 1890 mm
Track: 1600 mm
Wheelbase: 2345 mm