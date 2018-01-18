How to Spot a Flood-Damaged Car

We've previously discussed why flood cars are problematic and probably shouldn't be put back on the road. How can you be sure of not getting caught in this trap of endless repairs? The Federal Trade Commission recently released some helpful hints about what to look for on a car to be sure it wasn't underwater in a past life.

First, check for obvious signs of being previously submerged: Water stains, mildew, sand, or silt under the carpet, floor mats, and dashboard. Also check the spare tire well, which can collect and preserve evidence of a watery fate. Examine the exterior lights to see if there is condensation or water inside them. One foggy light doesn't necessarily indicate it's a flood car, but if all of them have moisture that's a bad sign. If the carpet or upholstery look like they have been recently replaced, ask yourself why, and what could the seller be trying to hide.

Do a sniff test. It's not just the obvious smells of mold and mildew you're looking for. A soapy or ammonia smell can indicate that the car has been heavily cleaned. Again, ask yourself why and what the smell may be hiding.

Get a vehicle history report. CarFax and other services will provide you with a particular car's history for a small fee, which will reveal if it has ever been totaled, retitled, and why. The National Insurance Crime Bureau offers a free database you can search, but keep in mind that only insured cars are listed here. One-third of flood-damaged cars from last year's floods in Houston were not insured and will not appear in this database.