Watch a Drone Chase Rallycross Cars Around a Gravel Track

Professional rallycross cars are quicker than pretty much anything you'll see on public roads anytime soon. When the green light hits and the drivers release their clutches and hydraulic handbrakes, some of those race cars are seeing launch times of 0-60 in 1.9 seconds, which by the way is absurdly quick. So it's pretty absurd to see a drone attempt to follow those kinds of cars as they dash around a gravel circuit.

A video uploaded to YouTube Tuesday shows what those launch speeds look like but from a rare birds-eye view. The cars in the video appear to be fully-prepped rallycross cars, and according to the video's title, that means they're packed with 600 horsepower. It's unclear what drone was used for the filming.

We have to admit that as we watch the drone follow the car up and down the Lydden Hill race circuit, we do get slightly sick seeing it twirl and whatnot, but hey, it's still pretty damn cool.

Watch the video below.