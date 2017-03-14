Drones 101 Part 1 — Introduction To Everything You Need To Know About Drones

With hundreds of drone options that range from relatively cheap to very expensive and no central resource to help you understand what the fuss is all about, the drone market can be intimidating. If you have been thinking about buying a drone, but haven't found a good resource for how to get started, you came to the right place.

Drones 101 is an introductory series to multicopters (helicopter with multiple motors) and how they operate. In this inaugural episode, we delve into the different types of drones and the components that make them up.

We cover the purpose of cameras in drones and the distinction between their uses in filming drones and racing drones—which we believe is the biggest public misconception. We also cover the different parts that make them fly, some of the different options you get when it comes to purchasing them, and some specific terminology that can get glossed over in some hobby websites.

Our goal with Drones 101 is to lower the barrier to entry and make you more confident getting behind the sticks of your first transmitter (controller), and eventually ready for your maiden flight. Hopefully after the five minutes, you walk away with a better understanding of drones.

The drones featured are the DJI Mavic, Hoverbot Nano, Furious FPV Moskito 70, and Flex RC Piko Owl V2. There's much more to come with these—flying, plus reviews.

Stay tuned for more of the Aerial Series Drones 101. Expect a glossary of terms, how to get started on your first flight, tips and tricks for filming, and much more.