The Land Rover Project Hero Is What's Right With the Future of Drones, and Safety

It seems the general public has an uneasiness towards drones. Some complain about the invasion-of-privacy issue, some simply dislike noisy neighbors operating in restricted areas they aren't supposed to fly.

What some people fail to see is the amazing opportunity these crafts are affording the men and women facing dangerous conditions while on rescue missions, and crews are starting to notice. The Fire Department of New York utilizes a tethered drone that is able to survey fires with out putting its team in harm's way.

Recognizing that drones are the future of safety, Land Rover partnered with the Austrian Red Cross and modded their Discovery with a retractable roof capable of launching a drone that can survey dangerous terrain—and save lives.