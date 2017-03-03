Watch This Cute Dog Drone Take a Stroll Through a Japanese Village

There are some videos that can melt the ice off of anyone's heart. Cute kitten cams , pandas just being pandas , and so forth. But Yukimaru Skywalker Takes A Stroll sure did it for DRIVE/Aerial. Then unexpectedly, once we found the original untranslated video , Yukimaru took a skip from the "aww" zone to becoming downright lovable.

Through some light digging in the original video's description, and with the help of Google Translate, we found out that the drone isn't actually for sale, but made by a tourism board in the town of Oji, Nara, "a town related to Prince Shotoku."

According to his Wikipedia page, Shokotu "was a semi-legendary regent and a politician of the Asuka period in Japan... Over successive generations, a devotional cult arose around the figure of Prince Shōtoku for the protection of Japan, the Imperial Family, and for Buddhism."

Apparently, Prince Shotoku had a pet whose name was Yuikmaru, and Oji is where the fabled dog's grave is located.