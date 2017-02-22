Selfly Is a Camera Drone That Doubles As Your Smart Phone Case

By now, you've probably seen drone company startup videos clogging your various social media pages, leaving most people to believe we may be in for a future full of drones clouding our skies. All those potential new drone companies aren't necessarily a bad thing, however, since the Drone manufacturer DJI seems to have less and less real competition these days. Which makes Selfly a breath of fresh air.

The Selfly is an ultra-portable camera drone that doubles as your phone case. Simple app-based controls allow for easy piloting, and the drone boasts five minutes of flight time, giving you enough to snap your group of friends from a unique vantage. Along with stills, its camera boasts 1080p video; you may need some post-processing for smooth motion, though, as its small design means it doesn't have an external stabilizing gimbal (motorized mechanism for smoothing footage). Still, all this—combined with a price of $89—means the Selfly is pretty impressive.