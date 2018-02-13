Skydio's R1 Camera-Drone Will Target, Follow and Record You While Avoiding Obstacles

Skydio, a California-based drone start-up founded by MIT researchers, has developed an unmanned aerial vehicle with 13 embedded cameras that can target and follow you all while avoiding obstacles in environments as dense as forests or warehouses. We recently reported on MIT’s NanoMap technology, which used a drone position’s uncertainty to its advantage in regards to smart obstacle avoidance while maintaining speed. Skydio’s R1 drone seems to be echoing similar capabilities.

According to Tech Crunch, this self-flying camera of sorts is both user-friendly and works extremely well. Once you’ve opened the Skydio app, you're welcomed by the drone’s point of view on your smartphone screen, which will allow you to tap on someone within that field of view and select your target. The R1 is apparently quite sophisticated when it comes to distinguishing between shapes, colors, subjects in general. Once you’ve designated your subject, it’ll begin following and record.

The main onboard camera here boasts 4K fidelity at 30fps, by the way, providing for high-quality footage. Regarding the R1’s tech specs, the drone seems to have a solid foundation, especially when you keep the autonomous following and obstacle avoidance in mind. It can reach speeds of up to 25 mph and has a battery life of 16 minutes on a full charge. The footage, meanwhile, is stored on an onboard 64 GB SD card. All of this is processed by a 256-core Nvidia TX1 processor, an expensive onboard processor reportedly already implemented in numerous self-driving vehicles.

While this all sounds pretty exciting, let’s see what it actually looks like in action. Here's mountain biker Stacey Aguilar traversing a pretty dense, forested area all the while Skydio's R1 follows and records her in 4K.