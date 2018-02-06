Watch the Trailer for the New York City Drone Film Festival

If you’re anything like me, someone deeply passionate about film and genuinely enthused about the seemingly endless possibilities of drones, you’ve probably been paying attention to the increasingly creative use of unmanned aerial vehicles on the big screen. Hell, even a yogurt commercial these days could easily be comprised entirely of drone footage. Aerial cinematography is everywhere these days, and mostly young filmmakers are leading the charge. Next month, the Isle of Manhattan will host the fourth annual New York City Drone Film Festival, and we have a trailer to tide us over until then.

A few short years ago, consumer camera drones capable of recording 4K footage were not just exorbitantly expensive, but literally didn't exist. The extraordinary increase in affordability and the exponential growth in technology have resulted in the small, high-tech, affordable UAVs we all know and enjoy today. The fact that filmmakers realize the potential here isn’t a surprise, but it’s certainly a welcome shift in the filmmaking landscape. Helicopter shots, while lending prestige, scale and import to a film or a scene, are expensive, complicated, and dangerous. Technology has simply caught up, causing drones to have almost entirely replaced the need for helo-shots while providing the same results at a lower cost.

Let’s take a look at some of the incredible choices made here, in this montage of aerial creativity, celebrated next month.