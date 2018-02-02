Community Creator Dan Harmon Reunited Lost Drone With Owner via Twitter

On Tuesday, Dan Harmon, the creator of the NBC sitcom Community came to the rescue of a downed drone he’d found in his yard. Through Twitter, he was able to locate its owner. Though the popular social-media platform can often be a place of cruelty and negativity, this story is sure to reaffirm the goodness of humanity in us all and place Harmon in the drone community’s "good" book (not that we have such a thing).

The last time we reported on a missing drone, it regarded a team of Indonesian volcanologists that lost contact with a $45,000 gas sensor-equipped unmanned aerial vehicle during a mission to analyze the various types of smoke near Mount Agung in Bali. Though that was certainly a heavy loss for the Bali Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG), losing a drone is never easy, regardless of how reasonably priced or inordinately expensive it is. The 24-year-old who’d lost and accidentally crashed his UAV on Harmon’s lawn on New Year’s Eve, by piloting drunkenly (of course) was certainly overjoyed to be reunited with his DJI Phantom 3.

Let’s take a look at this Twitter drone saga, shall we?