Eachine's FPV Quadcopter Is Cheap in All the Wrong Ways

Mini Quadcopters are supposed to fulfill three basic requirements. The first is affordability. If it's a small drone with limited tech prowess, it should definitely cost less than $100. The second is simplicity of use, is this mini-drone likely aimed at young kids or beginners and user-friendly enough to provide a smooth ease of entry? Finally, the experience should be more fun than anything else. While Eachine's E012HW quadcopter does check off that vital first component, it fails miserably at fulfilling the other two, in addition to being terribly, terribly named.

Introduction

It would be unfair to approach the E012HW with high expectations. Let’s be clear, this is a mini-drone targeted at people with little-to-no experience with unmanned aerial vehicles and without the motivation or patience to acquire a more demanding, and therefore, rewarding drone. Hence, I’ve approached this mini quadcopter in contrast to its own kind. Even on its own terms, the E012HW disappoints. Fundamentally, a drone experience anchored to both underdeveloped smartphone software and lackluster physical performance is one that leaves satisfaction to be desired. In order to more clearly understand the overwhelmingly negative traits of this thing, we should look at the immediate issues, first.

The Good, the Bad, the Frustrating

This first-person view (FPV) mini quadcopter requires you to download a smartphone app to see through its quality-hampered camera. Nothing bad to see here, right? Unfortunately, besides yet another terribly named component of this experience, the “Idrones WiFi” app welcomes you with an aesthetically confusing home screen (with an inexplicable backdrop of the city of Seattle). If you manage to find help or instructions within, you’ll quickly notice the various misspellings and utterly unclear directions. While it tells you to enter the “Settins” [sic] menu and switch your phone’s Wi-Fi on, you’re never told what it’s actually called. This may not be a big deal to some, at home, with only one wireless connection available anyway but for someone with more than 30 connections on the dropdown list, it can take a few tries to connect to the correct one—it doesn't have "Eachine" or "E012HW" in its name. Of course, once you’ve managed to connect your drone to your phone and lodge the latter into the controller, the confusion has just begun. Click on “Play,” to start flying, by the way, or at least, get closer to doing so.