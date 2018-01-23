DJI Unveils Foldable Mavic Air 4K Drone

Last week, drone manufacturer DJI released a teaser trailer for a special announcement to be made Jan. 23. While we were chomping at the bit to know everything about DJI’s new unmanned aerial vehicle, it was exciting to not to have the full picture yet, though we did manage to guess correctly. Welcome, DJI fans, to the Mavic Air, a new and improved version of the 2016 Mavic Pro and 2017 Mavic Pro Platinum predecessors.

Announced at a DJI event in New York City Tuesday, the Mavic Air seems to be a thoroughly refined model that combines the best of both the 2016’s DJI Mavic Pro and 2017’s DJI Spark drone. According to DJI, the Mavic Air is primarily an “ultraportable” UAV capable of recording 4K footage and 32-megapixel sphere-photographs throughout a 21-minute flight time. This is a huge improvement in contrast to the DJI Spark which is capable of shooting footage in 1080p and taking 12-megapixel photos. Similarly to the previous iteration of the Mavic, the Mavic Air folds up, providing for its “ultraportable” nature. Perhaps most welcoming is DJI’s price-point for the Air, putting it between the $499 Spark and the $999 Mavic Pro. That’s right, the Mavic Air not only goes on sale in a mere five days, it does so at a respectable price of $799.

According to The Verge, the Mavic Air weighs almost half as much as the Mavic Pro and folds into itself more compactly than the Spark. Unfortunately, it doesn't quite reach the Mavic Pro's 27-minute flight time or the Mavic Pro's 30-minute flight time, but definitely outdoes the Spark in that regard, by a full five minutes. Essentially, DJI is trying to juggle sophisticated technical specs with an appealing consumer price-point with the Mavic Air. While this new and improved UAV seems to hue closely to its more professional, technically proficient drones, the company is clearly also focused on retaining a portability aspect and price-point appeal reminiscent of the DJI Spark.

The company has essentially become the world's leading drone-manufacturer and is extremely popular with both recreational and professional UAV consumers. While some may scoff at spending $800 on a drone, they may be uninformed as to the technical specs here, or that DJI knows exactly what it's doing. It certainly helps that GoPro announced its departure from the drone industry earlier this month.

Here's a look at DJI’s Mavic Air. First, a video introducing the drone and its capabilities, followed by a video touting the Air's "elegance and power."