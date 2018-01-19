Ontario's Paramedics are Benefitting Considerably From Drones

Canadian Paramedics in Eastern Ontario’s Renfrew County were some of the first in the country to garner permission from Transport Canada to fly unmanned aerial vehicles within the operator’s line of sight. Drones are helping paramedics do their jobs better, and this is only the beginning.

According to The Globe And Mail, while this alleviated certain first-response scenarios, chief paramedic Michael Nolan wasn’t satisfied, and eager to lift beyond-visual-line-of-sight restrictions in order to maximize future rescue operations. The drones in question are fitted with thermal-imaging cameras, allowing for useful digital vision when the human eye can’t compete. This allows paramedics to survey a crash-site at night, for example, and verify that there aren’t any unnoticed casualties on the wayside.

According to The Globe And Mail, after Michael Nolan fought to expand drone use for the rescue service, mainly by arguing against the BVLOS restrictions, the Renfrew County paramedics partnered with both the RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police, as well as with B.C.-based drone company InDro Robotics, and successfully attained permission to fly drones as far as four nautical miles. In Nolan’s mind, the ability to use UAVs during hazardous rescue operations has likely saved several lives already. “I think I can say that, because [the UAVs] have potentially saved the lives of emergency responders, by not having to put themselves in harm’s way,” said Nolan. But arriving at this point wasn’t easy, and there’s certainly still far to go.