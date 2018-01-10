The PowerDolphin Underwater Drone was Just Unveiled at CES

PowerVision, a Beijing-based maker of drone-related products, just unveiled its new underwater drone, the PowerDolphin, at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. Shaped like the universally beloved mammalian creature, this remotely operated vehicle can reportedly do far more than simply swim around and capture some footage.

According to Digital Trends, the PowerDolphin can capture ultra high definition photos and footage at 30 frames per second, stream it to the user at 1080p, and remotely rotate its camera up to 135 degrees, with a 215-degree viewing angle. That’s not all, though. This ROV, inspired by the life-saving instincts of the animal it was based on, was designed to deliver life preservers and a tow cable to anyone in danger of drowning.

It also uses sonar, constructs maps of the seabed below, and can actually detect fish from up to 131 feet away and release bait upon detection. This is far more sophisticated than some of the other underwater drones we’ve reported on before. The PowerDolphin actually seems like it had clear intent behind its creation, namely, to save lives and catch fish, like a dolphin.

Let's take a look at this thing in action, shall we?