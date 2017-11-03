Drones Will Supplement, Not Supplant Package Deliveries, Claims Expert

While many of us are eager to have unmanned aerial vehicles replace the current standard, truck-based delivery system, Christopher Hewlett of PwC Drone Powered Solutions is urging us to curb our enthusiasm. Having served in the US Navy for 21 years, with one of his last assignments having him lead a drone-integration unit, Hewlett may have some perspective in this regard that we’d be wise to consider.

In a conversation with Forbes, Hewlett’s ultimate point is concise and rational: drones will not be replacing our current delivery methods consisting of planes, trains, trucks and last-mile van deliveries—they will merely aid them, supplement them, and make the entire process more efficient. The old and the new will work in tandem, to find the most effective symbiosis. In a way, we've already seen Amazon patent a few things that allude to this potential short-term outcome, in which drones take advantage of the current infrastructure. One need only to look at the train-mounted drone hubs, for example, to understand how drones can assist, not replace traditional delivery methods.

“Here’s what I learned in my work with the Navy: As with the Navy’s drone program, the overall drone market in the US will supplement manned operations rather than supplant them,” Hewlett claimed. However, the number of packages that could benefit from drone delivery is exceedingly high. According to Hewlett, “drones represent a simple transport mechanism that can carry up to five pounds. Coincidentally, 86% of Amazon’s packages weigh five pounds or less.”

Hewlett is adamant, however, that there are still unavoidable obstacles to surpass before drone deliveries are standardized. “For drones to become a viable commercial delivery mechanism, three essential factors need to coalesce. The first is safety. Drones need to operate safely outside commuter air space while also routinely navigating tall buildings. Collision avoidance and air-space management are critical,” he says.