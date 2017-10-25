Parrot's New Drones Target Agriculture & Construction Industries

If you’re a regular reader of this site, chances are you’ve heard of Parrot quite a bit. I cherish my first drone experience to this day and still remember gleefully taking my Parrot Mambo above the treetops. I’ve stepped it up since then and advanced to the Bebop 2 Power, which finally provided me with the first-person flight experience I’ve always dreamed of. Parrot is certainly doing a great job of competing with leading drone manufacturer DJI when it comes to the recreational unmanned aerial vehicle market, but now it seems the company is eager to broaden its horizon to a more corporate, utilities-based arena. Parrots two new drones, the Bluegrass and the Bebop-Pro Thermal, are squarely aimed at the agriculture, construction, and public safety industries.

Clearly, the announcement of this new line-up is an indicator that Parrot isn’t just a hobbyists underdog, competing with DJI and others to offer affordable, capable consumer drones. The company wants to be seen as an all-encompassing manufacturer of UAVs, able to provide commercial businesses with the aerial tools they need to strengthen their bottom lines.

According to DroneLife's conversation with Chris Roberts, Parrot’s Global Chief Marketing Officer, “These drones provide a bridge between our BeBop [sic] and Dicco Pro. Parrot is always pushing boundaries of innovation. With the Bebop Pro-thermal and Bluegrass, we continue our focus on vertical real-time solutions, [sic] These new drones are dedicated to three verticals: agriculture, construction, and public safety.”

Let’s get into these two new high-tech UAVs, shall we? But first, take a look at Parrot's promotional video for the Bluegrass, before we get into its technical attributes.