Parrot's Cowboy Bebop 2 Power FPV Drone Is an Incredible Joy to Experience

As you can see, I'm still getting the hang of this thing and modifying my sensitivities and familiarizing myself with the UAVs tendencies...but I'm getting there!

Flight Modes & A.I.-Assisted Shots

Unfortunately, I have yet to experiment with the promising flight modes such as 'Follow Me' or any of the A.I.-assisted shots that this drone can capture. For example, once the Bebop 2 Power is hovering and you or a friend are in the shot, you can simply tap on the FreeFlight Pro app's feed of that and tell the drone which object to follow. It's as simple as double-tapping on yourself, and initiating a flight mode. With 'Follow Me' selected, it'll do just that. It'll follow you as you walk, run, bike, surf, whatever you're into.

There are a few other exciting features, such as the tracking and revolving shots, with which you can capture really cinematic takes. For example, the 'Tornado' shot will revolve around a person as it alters in altitude, maintaining the target in its center, and resulting in a perfectly stabilized, high-definition shot that could be used in your short-films, feature films, or just to impress your Instagram audience. Thankfully, getting that footage off the Micro SD card is as easy as plugging the drone into your computer and drag-dropping the files onto your local hard drive.

If you're nervous about losing your drone or flying it too far away from comfort, there are features for that too! You can easily locate the Bebop 2 Power with the aptly named 'Locate My Bebop' feature, which provides you with a map and GPS-rooted location of your UAV. Of course, you wouldn't ever need this feature if you just geofence the limits of the Bebop 2 Power's allowed flight area, which is yet another really cool asset to have. Just set up a radius of allowed flight, and the Bebop 2 Power will never disobey those limits.

Of course, you can always just tell the drone to 'Return Home', a command that is also automatically initiated upon loss of connection. That means, if everything goes wrong and you lose signal or your Skycontroller's batteries die, or your phone falls into the ocean, your Bebop 2 Power will automatically return home, no matter what. That's pretty damn cool.

Perhaps the most impressive, personally, is the fact that you can use the map on the FreeFlight Pro app and double-tap anywhere in range to command the drone to travel there. That means you can send the drone on a reconnaissance mission as you look through its eyes from the comforts of wherever you're sitting. That's intensely exciting, and something I can't wait to try out once I'm in an area less jungly, ravaged, and more open to aerial experimentation.

In the meantime, I've had to satisfy myself with flights through the yard while sitting on my couch, goggles on my head, controller in my hand, and a huge smile on my face. And to be perfectly honest, that's been a mindblowing enough experience to last me for weeks. Once I've tested the entirety of the Bebop 2 Power's capabilities, I'll make sure to report back.

Final Thoughts

If you're a fan of drones (and let's face it, as a reader of Aerial, you might be) and are curious about virtual reality or first-person experiences, I could not recommend the Parrot Bebop 2 Power highly enough.

The craftsmanship on the UAV itself is solid and impressive. It feels substantial and has the technical assets to back it up. The Skycontroller 2 fits right into the palms of your hand and could stand right alongside the controllers of certain video game companies. The fact that you can customize your button layout and joystick sensitivity alone is a huge bonus, here. In regards to the Cockpitglasses2, I'm the first to agree that a native display would've been a big step up. However, just because you have to use your smartphone and MacGuyver a first-person headset yourself, doesn't mean it isn't damn impressive. This may be my first FPV drone experience, but I'm more than satisfied by it.

As for the contents of the Parrot Bebop 2 Power FPV Pack, they've done an excellent job of putting together everything you'll need for a full experience. There are plenty of spare rotors, to boot. The only serious complaint I have is that the instruction manual simply isn't substantial enough. I was slightly confused as to which device to power up first—drone, FreeFlight app, Skycontroller—and how to link each device to the other. That took the sting out of my excitement, upon preparing the drone and being excited to fly it. Once I successfully got each device to recognize the other, that sting turned to joy and I was quick to forgive the frustration of that slight, early snag in the experience but it's something I'd improve upon.

All in all, it's been a tremendous joy. I've been recording footage, flying through my yard and the hallways of my mother's house while she yells at me to take it outside, and seeing through a drone's eyes for the first time in my life. I could not even imagine having such a thing as a child. It would've opened my imagination even more, converted me to a serious drone user early on and provided me with a vast amount of visceral joy. I highly recommend picking this up, provided you're into flight and the joy of simulating it for yourself.

The Parrot Bebop 2 Power FPV pack is now available at retailers or Parrot's website for $599.99.