Drone-Maker DJI Rolls Out 'Local Data Mode' to Address Security Concerns

Shenzhen-based drone manufacturer DJI had to navigate some controversial territory earlier this summer, when the Pentagon ordered a U.S. military ban on utilizing any of the company’s equipment due to fears relating to cyber-vulnerability issues in DJI’s products. The concern mainly regarded any of the captured data being uploaded to unknown servers or easily snatched out of the air by unwelcome hackers. In August, DJI announced that it would provide an offline mode, or "Local Data Mode," in order to appease anyone whose fears might prevent them from ever using a DJI product again. That mode is now available via the DJI Pilot app update for DJI CrystalSky monitors and several Android tablets.

In Tuesday’s official statement, DJI Vice President of Policy and Legal Affairs, Brendan Schulman, said: “We are creating Local Data Mode to address the needs of our enterprise customers, including public and private organizations that are using DJI technology to perform sensitive operations around the world. DJI is committed to protecting the privacy of its customers’ photos, videos and flight logs. Local Data Mode will provide added assurances for customers with heightened data security needs.”