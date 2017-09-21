GE Will Highlight Clean Energy Spots with Droneweek on Viceland Channel

General Electric live-streamed drone footage on Periscope two years ago, presenting its energy facilities to the world from above. Last year, it switched to Facebook Live. It seems that 2017 may be the year that this transforms its footage from a social-media exclusive to a televised event on Viceland.

From Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. each day, this aerial footage of GE’s will be broadcast along with Viceland’s own unmanned aerial vehicle-related content, during what it calls Droneweek. This is what drones going mainstream looks like, everyone.

We’ve all watched modern television shows or films and noticed that while that particular aerial shot you’re watching may have classically been accomplished using skilled helicopter pilots, or vastly expensive cranes and equipment, video content creators are increasingly turning toward drones to get those beautiful, aerial tracking shots.

It’s an entirely new cost-cutting tool in a filmmaker’s belt, and Droneweek will presumably showcase some of the more aesthetically stimulating results one can garner. Of course, GE’s contribution here will be to show viewers how pleasant clean energy production can be, by treating them to footage of their wind, solar, and hydro installations across the world.

Here's an example of what GE created back in 2016.