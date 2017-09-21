Drone Impact Study Suggests a Wide Range of Risk

Virginia Tech researchers released the results of a study on how damaging a unmanned aerial vehicle could be if it collided with a person. Ultimately, the conclusions they found suggested a wide range risks, but some of the scenarios encountered are interesting enough on their own.

In an era where drones will be used more and more in a whole landscape of industries and everyday occurrences, studies like these are bound to be proposed more often, as well.

As much as many of us consider drones a standard, secure part of our lives, legally speaking, UAVs can pose extensive public safety risks that need to be answered with experiments, data, and legislation.

Hence, how badly would a UAV like an Amazon delivery drone injure a person if it malfunctioned while hovering overhead? Hypothetically, of course.

According to Phys.Org, regulations from the Federal Aviation Administration currently prohibit drones from flying above people, and rarely grant waivers to do so. These tests, then, are intended to gauge how risky it would actually be to open said regulations up to more liberal piloting. This would, naturally, be a huge boon to the corporate sector intending on using UAVs to engage with their customers directly (see Amazon).

The study was published in Annals of Biomedical Engineering last Thursday, and was led by Virginia Tech assistant professor Steven Rowson and injury biomechanics researchers at test sites approved by the FAA. Their focus was on potential head and neck injuries by three drones currently available to consumers: DJI’s Phantom 3, Inspire 1, and S1000+. They flew these drones into the neck and face of that classic crash-test dummy immortalized in your mind. Here’s what that looked like.