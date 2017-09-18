Parrot Mambo FPV Brings First-Person Flight Experience to Newcomers

The last time we reported on a Parrot Mambo drone, the consensus was that this affordable entry-level UAV has everything newcomers to drones could hope for. Well, it seems like the Parrot Mambo FPV is going to raise that bar by implementing a first-person view into the experience.

According to a company press release, the Parrot Mambo FPV comes equipped with a miniature HD camera that will record and live-stream footage with a 120-degree field of vision. Like most accessorizing on Parrot drones, the camera is easily attached to it thanks to the company's ‘Smart Block’ technology, that allow tools like pellet shooters or grabbers to be easily be clicked in or detached.

Footage quality is limited to 720p, but it can be streamed to your smartphone. However, there's obviously a far more enticing option than holding your phone while piloting your drone. Parrot's new Cockpitglasses 2 will hold your smartphone for you. Once you've inserted your phone and wrapped the glasses over your head, you'll get a fairly solid first-person simulation. Let's have a look at these goggles, shall we?