Parrot Mambo FPV Brings First-Person Flight Experience to Newcomers

The Parrot Mambo now comes with glasses that use your phone for a first-person-view flight experience.

By Marco Margaritoff
Parrot
Marco MargaritoffView Marco Margaritoff's Articles

The last time we reported on a Parrot Mambo drone, the consensus was that this affordable entry-level UAV has everything newcomers to drones could hope for. Well, it seems like the Parrot Mambo FPV is going to raise that bar by implementing a first-person view into the experience. 

According to a company press release, the Parrot Mambo FPV comes equipped with a miniature HD camera that will record and live-stream footage with a 120-degree field of vision. Like most accessorizing on Parrot drones, the camera is easily attached to it thanks to the company's ‘Smart Block’ technology, that allow tools like pellet shooters or grabbers to be easily be clicked in or detached. 

Footage quality is limited to 720p, but it can be streamed to your smartphone. However, there's obviously a far more enticing option than holding your phone while piloting your drone. Parrot's new Cockpitglasses 2 will hold your smartphone for you. Once you've inserted your phone and wrapped the glasses over your head, you'll get a fairly solid first-person simulation. Let's have a look at these goggles, shall we?

Parrot

The new Cockpitglasses 2 FPV goggles.

Of course, once your phone is strapped into these goggles, you'll need another way to control your UAV. Thankfully the company has thought of this, and includes the "Parrot Flypad" remote controller in the box. Just like previous Mambo drones, you simply download Parrot's free "FreeFlight Mini" app and take off into the skies seconds later. 

The FPV has a 330-foot reach, by the way, and this new model is fitted with a new battery that extends flight time without an accessory to 10 minutes on one charge. Here's what the whole package looks like:

Parrot

The Parrot Mambo FPV, mini-HD camera, Cockpitglasses 2, and Flypad controller.

As someone whose first drone was a Parrot Mambo, I have almost no complaints. It's an excellent choice for entry-level pilots. There's a nice safety net, in regards to flight time, height and distance limitations, and you can bump into things without any real fear of causing actual damage to your new toy. 

It's small, lightweight, and really fun to fly. The fact that this entire experience can now be had through first-person view is something I'd recommend to anyone looking to buy their first drone. Have a look at Parrot's official promo for this new model, in case you're curious as what this FPV experience actually looks like.

The Parrot Mambo FPV is available now on the Parrot website and will be available at other retailers later this month for $179.99.

MORE TO READ