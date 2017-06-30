Facebook Drone Flight Successful

Facebook has been interested in solar-powered drones for a while now. The end goal is to bring internet access to remote and rural areas across the world, hopefully with a large fleet of UAVs that are able to stay in-flight for months at a time and communicate with each other via lasers. Facebook's user base has just recently exceeded 2 billion, which, if you're not aware, is almost a third of the planet. It's only natural, then, that Mark Zuckerberg's company is keen on providing access to the internet—and thereby, access to Facebook—to new customers across the world. According to the BBC and Facebook itself, this second test-flight went perfectly.

Last year, they ran their first test of what they call the "Aquila," a solar cell-fitted drone with the wingspan of a Boeing 737. That test ended in a crash-landing, a result the company denied until the National Transporation Safety Board began an investigation of the incident. Until then, Facebook publicly stated that the test went well. They're saying the same thing now, after the second test in the Arizona desert. However, the explanations of what went wrong last time, coupled with the improvements made to the Aquila, leads one to believe they might have actually had a successful flight this time around. Regarding the long-term intentions of Facebook, and how this proposed fleet of internet-access-providing drones will function, have a look at this diagram below, courtesy of the company itself.