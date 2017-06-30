Goodwood Festival of Speed Includes Drone Racing to Inspire Youth

Recreational drone users and hobbyists are living in the best possible time for fostering an enthusiast culture around unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). There are hundreds of communities springing up, from competing in duels with the help of the Aerial Sports League or finding a new way to surf, to thousands of spectators being interested in ESPN's Drone Racing Championships. Drones are here to stay, and there's a lot of fun to be had. But Thrust UAV director of business operations Joe Egusquiza feels like there's a bigger opportunity here: to inspire the youth to take an interest in engineering, science, physics, and math. Together with Thrust UAV's parent company, PCS Edventures, the firm is testing this theory at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where several other tech-related events are presented to onlookers and attendees. The festival is in full swing, culminating this Sunday.

The idea is to let kids assemble drones to get a sense of how they operate, and to excite them with the prospect of utilizing their minds to see tangible results. In a world where science and physics aren't as exciting to a child as is their phone is Thrust UAV, in collaboration with Star Foundation, believe that this could be an effective way of engaging the youth. Currently, the testbed is the Golf Course at Goodwood's Festival of Speed, and the plan is to later implement this program in schools across Europe and the UK.