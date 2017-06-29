Aerial Sports League's 'Game of Drones' Could Be Downed By Legislation

For those of us old enough to remember “BattleBots” on a machine called a “television,” the following might seem simultaneously obvious and highly intriguing. Two teams, each with a drone in its corner, face off in what PopularScience calls “Game of Drones.” The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are weaponized, and only the last machine standing (or, rather, flying) is declared victorious. Sounds pretty cool, right? Well, unfortunately, it seems that this battle of the drones is coming under fire by Senate Bill 347 of the new sport’s home state of California—and could prematurely kill the sport before it, er, takes off.

The Aerial Sports League has been organizing drone-related events like racing and drone battles since 2011, hosting teaching sessions and corporate gigs, thereby spurring the youth to partake in this niche, science- and math-related sport. According to Marque Cornblatt, CEO of the League, there have been over 600,000 audience members at their Maker Faire hub in the Bay Area since the League’s founding six years ago. That’s quite impressive, and connotes not only a strong demand for drone combat, but the potential to lure kids into science, math, and engineering without them even realizing it. Cornblatt says, “What we found is that drone violence is actually a way to trick kids into their interest in the science and tech.” It's unfortunate, then, to see this fertile ground for potential future engineers being threatened by a single line in the aforementioned legislation: “A person shall not weaponize a remote piloted aircraft or operate a weaponized remote piloted aircraft.”

The game is simple: A 30 x 30 x 30-foot area is cordoned off with basic netting. This mitigates any potential risk to spectators, who can comfortably view the battle through said netting. As for the weaponized aspect, Cornblatt says they “don’t allow things like chemicals, fire, or electrical discharges. We don’t allow projectiles that can work their way through the net, so you can’t shoot paintball or airsoft guns or anything like that. But you can do like a net launcher, which is quite popular. You can have sort of ropes dangling below the drone, or objects sticking out to probe at the other drone with like a long stick.” Have a look for yourself below, courtesy of the Aerial Sports League.