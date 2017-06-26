Top 5 Affordable Beginner Drones

While drones become more affordable each year and the consumer market continues to grow, there are still those of us out there who are hesitant to spend several hundred dollars on a flying robot. A proper beginner drone should allow new pilots a chance to dip their toes into the drone world without feeling like they're giving up the shirt off their back to own one. To help you find the best product, we've compiled a list of the 5 most impressive affordable drones currently on the market, arranged by lowest to highest price.

EACHINE's E52

At $49.99, EACHINE's E52 is the most affordable drone on our list. This wifi-capable pocket-drone not only allows for smartphone control, high-altitude stability (partly due to its six-axis gyro), can perform flips and rolls, take selfies and videos, but it folds into itself for maximum transportability. Take a look at the E52 in action below.